(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Michigan man during a road rage incident on Interstate 90 in Erie County.

Pennsylvania State Police Erie received a phone call from New York State Police troopers around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after a victim reported he was shot while driving on I-90 near the North East exit in Pennsylvania (mile marker 43).

PSP reports the suspect fired multiple shots at another vehicle at 9 p.m. Tuesday while passing in the right lane.

The victim, a 42-year-old Hamtramck, MI (Detroit area) man, was met by EMS and Troopers at the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit on I-90 in New York. He was treated for a single gunshot wound to his knee at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

A New York State Police report said Ervin B. Stubbs, a 34-year-old truck driver from Ocala, Florida, was later found at a truck stop in Pembroke, New York, where he was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd and for being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania State.

PSP reports Attempted Homicide and related charges were filed. He allegedly was in possession of a Ruger 9mm handgun.

Stubbs admitted to police to shooting at the victim while passing due to road rage.

Stubbs is currently detained in New York State and awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.