(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Kissimmee, Florida, resident has been sentenced in federal court on the conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering across multiple states.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, Adrian Orozco Perez, 26, was sentenced to 36 months in prison — followed by three years of supervised release plus restitution of $158,250.

Court documents state that Orozco Perez was part of a scam that targeted elderly victims in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia.

As part of the scam, the victims were falsely told that their grandchildren were being detained by law enforcement and needed cash to pay for their bail. Orozco Perez, posing as a bail bondsman, picked up cash from the victims at their homes.

Prior to imposing the sentence, Judge Ranjan stated Orozco Perez’s conduct had been egregious and emphasized the emotional and financial harm done to vulnerable victims.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel prosecuted this case.