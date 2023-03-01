A formal arraignment is taking place for Jeremy Brock — the man who allegedly murdered his grandmother Helen Vogt in a 1988 cold case.

Brock appeared in front of Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender Wednesday morning to determine when the case will move to trial.

The prosecution and Brock’s attorney, Jason Nard, said they would discuss a date for the trial.

Brock is being charged with criminal homicide, first and second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.