(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former resident of Edinboro, Pa., has been sentenced to prison on charges of possessing child pornography.

James Peredes Andrada, 25, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release and restitution of $5,100 on charges involving the sexual exploitation of children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Court documents state from Nov. 2019 to Feb. 2020, Andrada possessed computer and cell phone images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police and Edinboro Police Department assisted in the investigation that led to Andrada’s prosecution.