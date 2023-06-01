(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie resident has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating federal narcotic laws after an investigation by Erie County authorities.

The three-count indictment named a 33-year-old as the sole defendant in the indictment.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, the suspect sold an amount of fentanyl that allegedly caused the death of another person on April 17, 2023.

He is also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on or about April 18 and possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on the same day.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of $7 million, or both. The actual sentence handed down would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The investigation that lead to this indictment was conducted by the Millcreek Police Department, the Erie County Drug Task Force, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.