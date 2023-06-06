A former Erie resident pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of children in federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, 39-year-old Charles Freemont Black IV pleaded guilty to two counts before Senior U.S. District Judge David Cercone.

Black pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing computer images and movies depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He is scheduled for sentencing on October 16.

He faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both.