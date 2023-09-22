(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie resident has been sentenced in federal court for violating federal firearm laws.

Dustin Robert Patterson, 30, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 30 months in jail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania reports.

According to information presented to the court, in and around February 2022, Patterson possessed a firearm while being a convicted felon and while he was subject to a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order.

Federal law prohibits those convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm.

Prior to imposing the sentence, Judge Baxter noted Patterson’s lengthy criminal history which included crimes of violence.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). United States Attorney Eric Olshan commended the United States Marshal’s Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Patterson.