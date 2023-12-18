(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Lake City, Pa., resident has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, 38-year-old William Leuschen pled guilty to one count of violating federal laws involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Court information reported that Leuschen received and possessed pictures of prepubescent minors — some as young as infants and toddlers — engaging in sexually explicit conduct between May 2020 to February 2022.

Leuschen agreed to a 15-year prison sentence followed by 10 years of supervised release as part of his plea deal. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter scheduled his sentencing for 11 a.m. on April 17, 2024.