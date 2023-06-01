(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A federal grand jury in Erie has indicted a former Jamestown, New York resident for drug violations.

That indictment named a 23-year-old on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania reports.

According to court documents, around March 2023, the suspect possessed with intent to distribute approximately 9.5 kilograms (almost 21 lbs.) of methamphetamine.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $10,000,000, or both.

The Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Narcotics, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with this case.