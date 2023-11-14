Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former resident of Oil City, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison on charges of robbery and violating federal firearms laws.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, 39-year-old Mark Daniel Fenstermaker pleaded guilty in this case and was sentenced to 96 months in prison.

According to court documents, around Oct. 14, 2021, Fenstermaker robbed Spanky’s Tobacco World in Venango County, Pennsylvania, and used or carried a firearm that was brandished during the robbery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Sellers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan commended the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Pennsylvania State Police, Oil City Police Department and Venango County District Attorney’s Office for their investigation in this case.