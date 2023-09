A former out-of-state Wabtec contractor involved in a stabbing on State Street headed to trial on Friday.

Marcus Brooks appeared before Magisterial District Judge Edward Wilson for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Brooks faces charges including attempted criminal homicide with two new charges of aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at the corner of 10th and State streets where multiple stabbings took place. All charges are being held in court with a pending trial date.