(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Pennsylvania physician was sentenced in federal court following his conviction for healthcare fraud on Tuesday.

John Keun Sang Lee, 80, was sentenced to five years of probation by United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy, according to a release. Lee was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $417,960.51 to Medicare and Medicaid, as well as a $50,000 fine.

Lee previously forfeited his Drug Enforcement Administration number and Pennsylvania state license to practice medicine prior to the sentencing hearing.

From around May 2016 to October 2020, Lee, who owned Jefferson Pain and Rehabilitation Center, knowingly and willfully submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were neither reasonable nor medically necessary, as stated in court information.

According to former patients and employees, Lee required patients to submit to steroid injections, even when patients reported that the injections were not helping but rather causing them more pain and other injuries. Lee also allegedly instructed employees to withhold patient medication if patients objected to the injections. In order to justify billing insurance companies for the medically unnecessary injections, Lee directed staff to use templates indicating that patients received 80% relief from prior pain injections.

Assistant United States Attorney Karen Gal-Or prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The investigation for this case was conducted by the Western Pennsylvania Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit (OFADU).