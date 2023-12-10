(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A former corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after being convicted on seven counts of child sexual exploitation.

United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Thursday, Dec. 7 that Sean McKenzie of Perryopolis, PA was sentenced to 276 months (23 years) in prison along with 25 years of supervised release for seven counts of child sexual exploitation.

Those counts included production and attempted production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, and transportation and attempted transportation of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Between 2020 and 2021, McKenzie convinced known minors to change and shower in a bathroom with a hidden camera on three separate occasions. McKenzie then stored the videos along with hundreds of others depicting prepubescent minors, toddlers, and babies being sexually abused on a thumb drive and a Dropbox account.

During this time, McKenzie was employed as a corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police and Law enforcement recovered the thumb drive containing the material from the pocket of his work uniform.

During McKenzie’s sentencing, United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon acknowledged the pain and suffering he caused and said he is a danger to society.

“This defendant betrayed his oath as a sworn law enforcement officer and victimized the very children he was sworn to protect,” said United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan. “McKenzie’s conduct represents the most disturbing betrayal of trust, and today’s sentence provides more proof that this office and our partners in law enforcement will bring the full force of federal law to seek justice for child sexual abuse victims.”

Homeland Security Investigations – Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of McKenzie.

Assistant United States Attorney Heidi M. Grogan prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.