(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former resident of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in federal court to possession of child pornography.

Kevin Francisco Torres-Gerena, 29, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Court documents say investigators identified Torres-Gerena on a peer-to-peer network where offenders could access and share child pornography. After law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Torres-Gerena’s residence on Sept. 5, 2018, they uncovered 116 videos and 36 images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, many of which involved children under 12-years-old.

Torres-Gerena informed investigators that he would view the images/videos and then delete them but use the same search terms in subsequent searches to conceal his activity.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI San Antonio Field Office, North Strabane Police Department and the Canonsburg Police Department assisted with the investigation.