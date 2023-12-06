The former treasurer of a local gun club has been charged with embezzlement.

The board of directors at the Keystone Gun Club has removed their treasurer Krystyna Bilski. The City of Erie Police Department charged Bilski with a number of charges, including forgery.

According to the president of the Keystone Gun Club, Bilski allegedly embezzled $82,000 over the course of 14 months. Her preliminary hearing took place last week and she is expected back in court early next year.

The club will remain open and will be transparent with their members.