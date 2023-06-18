(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Four people have been arrested in Jamestown after police uncovered drugs and a loaded weapon with an extended magazine during a traffic stop.

During a traffic stop on North Main Street in Jamestown Friday night, officers noticed one of the occupants of the vehicle was drinking alcohol during the stop. When confronted by officers, the person gave a fake name but was later identified as Nicole Grimm, 26, of Jamestown.

Grimm was placed into custody and was searched along with the rest of the vehicle. Officers found a small amount of cocaine in Grimm’s possession and along with a loaded handgun in the vehicle with an extended magazine which nobody was in legal possession of.

All three other occupants were taken into custody; one of which, Kayla Slagle, 33, was also found to be in possession of cocaine. The driver of the vehicle, Dion Carr, 38, was also charged after allegedly attempting to conceal a small amount of cocaine in the backseat of the officer’s vehicle.

All four subjects have been charged with second and third degree possession of a weapon, while Carr, Slagle and Grimm were also charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Carr also faces the additional charge of tampering with evidence for attempting to hide cocaine from officers while Grimm has been charged with second degree criminal impersonation.