(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four suspects now face homicide charges after a shooting during a home invasion in January.

That fatal shooting taking place in the 3900 block of McClelland Ave. in January of this year.

Erie Police have charged 32-year-old Julia Gaerttner, 20-year-old Marsea Jones, 35-year-old Derrick Wright, and 20-year-old Jamie Smith.

Police: Derrick Wright

Police: Marsea Jones

Police: Jamie Smith

Each suspect is charged with criminal homicide, second degree murder, robbery and other charges.

All suspects were in the home on McClelland Ave. when 30-year-old Shannon Crosby of Erie was shot and killed.

Another individual, 19-year-old Kortez Murray, of Arizona, was shot, but suffered non-life- threatening injuries.

According to Erie Police, Murray and others traveled from Arizona to Erie to sell $30,000 worth of fentanyl.

Police believe all of the suspects involved have now been charged.