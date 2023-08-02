Chautauqua County, N.Y. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Westfield, New York resident is in custody after a four-month-long investigation uncovered numerous guns, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine as well as materials to manufacture and distribute meth.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, the Chautauqua County SWAT executed a search warrant on a home in the 6000 block of South Portage Road in Westfield, New York.

During the search, authorities uncovered 59.8 grams of methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, materials for manufacturing meth, scales and packaging for distributing narcotics, two handguns and eight rifles/shotguns as well as $403.00 in U.S. currency.

Materials recovered from the search. Photo courtesy of Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was home at the time of the search and has since been charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second and fourth-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation was conducted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Dunkirk Police Department and the City of Jamestown Police.

Chautauqua County Sheriffs are asking community members to report suspicious or narcotics-related activity in the area by calling their tip line at 716-3448702 or 716-664-2420.