(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York.

Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in the 200 block of Deer Street.

The Dunkirk Police Department served the warrant on the Deer Street residence. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant on the Zebra Street Residence.

According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office news release, investigators allegedly found 6.2 grams of cocaine, 7.38 grams of crack cocaine, scales and packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, a high-capacity magazine, and $726 in cash.

Victor Morales, 21, Leonarda Morales-Colon, 51, Glory Torres-Rivera, 23, and Michael Morales, 23, all of Dunkirk, were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. They were taken to the Dunkirk Police Department for arraignment.