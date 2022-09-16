Four Erie men have been sentenced after the December 2019 fatal killing of 25-year-old Patric Phillips.

Marshawn Williams, 25, is sentenced to 18 to 37 and a half years on his conviction on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted burglary. This sentence is in addition to his life sentence for the second degree murder of 26-year-old Devin Way.

Derrick Elverton, 21, is sentenced to 9 to 18 years on his conviction of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Damarjon Beason, who was 17 at the time of the killing, is sentenced to 41 and a half years to life for his conviction on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anthony Blanks, 19, is sentenced to 9 and a half to 19 years for receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, and having a firearm with no clear serial number.