Four suspects are now facing homicide charges in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy.

Erie Police recently withdrew charges of conspiracy to commit homicide against 17-year-old Abbas K. Al-Harbi and 20-year old Yussuf M. Hassan, but refiled the charges, while adding one count of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Antonio “ESPN” Yarger, Jr.

Al-Harbi and Hassan were both in custody on a bond of $150,000 following their arraignments on the initial charges from July 19, but are now being held with no bond set following the new charges.

20-year-old Yassin A. Ibrahim and 17-year-old Abudllah O. Ismael are also charged with criminal homicide and other related charges.

All four defendants are expected to appear before a judge on Aug. 25 for preliminary hearings.