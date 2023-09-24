(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Franklin man has been arrested after Pennsylvania State Police received a complaint about a juvenile girl being taken from her residence without permission by the parent of another girl.

According to PSP Franklin, two underage girls from a Venango County mobile home park went to go visit another girl at her residence. During the visit, the daughter of the complainant and another juvenile got into a dispute.

After learning of the dispute, the father of one of the girls drove to the victim’s residence just after 3 p.m. and angrily confronted her over the incident.

After confronting her, the father told the victim to get into his vehicle and proceeded to drive her around the mobile home park for approximately 15 minutes all while continuing to yell at her over the incident.

The older sister of the victim and several other witnesses ran after the vehicle trying to get him to stop but were unsuccessful.

The father then brought the victim to his residence to make her apologize to his daughter before he was arrested.

The father was arraigned on August, 30 and later lodged in the Venango County Jail.