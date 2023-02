A Franklin man pleaded guilty to violating federal firearms laws.

Phillip Dechant, 39, entered that plea in federal court on Wednesday. He was accused of having numerous firearms while being a felon in 2020, and as part of the plea deal, he agreed to a sentence of 40 months in prison.

Dechant’s sentencing is set for June 8 and holds a maximum sentence of 10 years of prison and/or a fine of $250,000. He continues to be released on bond.