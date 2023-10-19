(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Franklin woman is facing numerous charges after she was caught breaking into vehicles parked in a garage belonging to a Venango County hospital near the end of summer.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Venango, troopers were called to the parking garage of UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Twp. back on Sep. 4 just after 6 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a woman break into vehicles and remove property from them.

The 28-year-old woman was first apprehended by hospital security with PSP later arriving and finding that she had broken into three vehicles and stole a cellphone from one of them.

She now faces multiple criminal charges including theft from a motor vehicle, criminal attempt of theft from a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.