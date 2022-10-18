(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently.

A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium.

After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox on the floor. It was hooks and fishing accessories. They were scattered on the vestibule floor.

It created “a hazardous condition which served no legitimate purpose,” a Pennsylvania State Police report said.

The man was cited for disorderly conduct.