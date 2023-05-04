Girard, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Girard woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars after being targeted in a gift card scam, Pennsylvania State Police reported Wednesday.

At about 4 p.m. on March 9, Pennsylvania State Police – Girard was dispatched for a fraudulent theft in Girard Township, Erie County.

State Police reports unidentified suspects contacted a 75-year-old woman via phone. The victim was then reportedly coerced into purchasing multiple Lowes and Home Depot gift cards and provided the card number to the suspects. That total value stolen was $11,000.

Police are currently investigating this incident.