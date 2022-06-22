(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A gun owner returned to his car to find his gun was missing.

The 26-year-old male victim reported the incident on June 20. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the victim was staying at his girlfriend’s house in Meadville on the evening of June 18. He reportedly told police that’s when he suspects the firearm was stolen.

On Monday, when the victim opened the center console of his vehicle to get his work ID, he noticed his Glock 9mm pistol missing. Also missing was three loaded magazines.

The victim is from Saegertown.