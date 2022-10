In Venango County, an argument turns heated which police say leads to a fatal shooting.

Police are charging David Heathcote of Emlenton with the death of Robert Wingard, 52, following an argument on Saturday night. This happened in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township.

The police report states that Heathcote admitted to shooting Wingard after the victim threatened to shoot Heathcote’s daughter during the argument.