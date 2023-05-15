(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $2,500 reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted out of Jamestown, New York on homicide, and now arson and rape charges, among others.

Police in Jamestown, New York are looking for Michael Burham, the suspect in the May 11 homicide of Kala Hodgkin. Additional arrest warrants have now reportedly been issued for Burham for arson, in connection to a May 11 vehicle fire on Fulton Street, criminal mischief, criminal contempt, and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

Courtesy: Jamestown Police

Crime Stoppers of Western New York has issued a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Burham.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and in the Jamestown, New York or Warren, Pennsylvania areas. The truck he was believed to have been driving was located by police Thursday.

Police are asking that you do not approach Burham, and to instead call 911 or local law enforcement.

If you have any information, you can contact the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or at their anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.