The trial for the fatal shooting of Patric Phillips is continuing with more prosecution testimony Tuesday morning.

Prosecution called Michael Toles — the driver the night Phillips was killed — back to the witness stand.

Toles testified Tuesday that he was aware that the suspects Derrick Elverton, Marshawn Williams and Anthony Blanks were going to rob Phillips as he dropped them off before the incident.

On Monday, Toles told jurors that he was unaware of what was going on that night.

Defense attorney’s questioned Toles on his statements where he lied under oath previously, and he said he classifies himself as a “pretty good liar.”

Toles admitted to lying about his role in the robbery to detectives in his first interview.