After more than a week of testimony, closing arguments began Monday afternoon for homicide, among other crimes.

Three individuals are on trial: Christopher Bridges, Destin Dortch and Raeshawn McCallum, for the death of two Erie men back in 2018.

They’re being charged in the murder of Calvin Isaiah, the son of Erie County Councilman Andre Horton. They also face charges in the death of 44-year-old Philip Clark.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, closing arguments will continue Tuesday and then the jury will begin to deliberate.