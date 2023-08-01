A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Erie earlier Tuesday.

The situation began in the early morning hours when a woman was being treated at the hospital for injuries from a reported assault.

The alleged assault was at a home in the 800 block of East 22nd Street. Following an interview with the victim, police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect at the residence.

Due to reports of a possible firearm at the residence, tactical officers were sent. The suspect refused to leave and a five-hour standoff began.

“Like I said, it was a long standoff. We tried to get this individual out of the residence. He wasn’t listening, so ultimately, our tactical teams made entry into that residence. He was hiding, he was found and ultimately placed under arrest for the warrant that was sworn out earlier. He’s now currently waiting arraignment,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

According to Lorah, a firearm was recovered at the residence.