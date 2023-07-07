There’s a massive manhunt underway in Warren County after a murder suspect escaped from the prison during the middle of the night.

A lot of people are wondering how Michael Burham escaped without anyone noticing.

At least 10 law enforcement agencies including Pennsylvania State Police are working together in the search for homicide suspect Michael Burham.

Warren County officials said Burham is not only dangerous, he’s also a survivalist. They said he was able to escape through the recreation yard and took off on foot.

The murder suspect Michael Burham, who lead law enforcement agencies on a multistate man hunt in May, is back on the run.

This after Burham, 34, escaped from Warren County Jail on July 6 just before midnight.

Burham faces previous charges after allegedly raping and killing a woman in Jamestown New York. He’s also wanted for allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint.

“We have no indication he’s being assisted by anyone at this point but he is familiar with the area and as I mentioned he is a survivalist he has survivalist skills so his past actions have indicated he’s comfortable living in the woods for several days and is able to do that successfully,” said Cecile Stelter, Warren County public information officer.

The search involves federal, state and local agencies. Resources include ground assets foot, motorized and k-9. As well as ariel resources drones and aircrafts.

The Warren County Public Information Officer said typically, Burham would be in handcuffs however he was in the recreation yard where is under surveillance so he was unrestrained.

In the recreation area Burham was able to climb on top of exercise equipment, and escape through a metal gated roof, he tied bedsheets together, which he then used to lower himself to the ground.

“I was shocked when I got here because I couldn’t get in the courthouse because I thought for sure they have him in custody again by now,” said David See, a Warren County resident. “I’m a little concerned and my family’s concerned.”

Authorities said he was last seen in an orange and white striped jump suit wearing crocs and a jean jacket.

They say if you see him to call 911 immediately.