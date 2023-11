An investigation is underway in Lawrence County Friday night after a hunter found human remains.

The remains were found on Nov. 14 in a wooded area beside state Route 422 in Pulaski Township, northwest of Pittsburgh.

Our sister station in Youngstown, Ohio — WKBN — reported the hunter found a human skull and noted that police believe the remains have been in the area for some time. Clothing also was found in the area.

The remains have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.