We are learning new information in the discovery of a woman’s body along Interstate 90 early Friday morning during a reported brush fire.

The victim has officially been named by the Erie County Coroner as 48-year-old Michelle Tayse of Nashville, Tennesse. The coroner also ruled the death as a stabbing.

The body was originally found at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 after the Belle Valley Fire Department was dispatched on reports of a brush fire on I-90 at mile marker 30 (near Hammett/Parade Street and Wesleyville/Bayfront Connector). Once on the scene, crews found the body off the shoulder of the interstate and originally ruled the case as a suspicious death.

The coroner’s office had performed an autopsy over the weekend where they identified the victim as a 48-year-old woman with no known ties to the Erie region.

State police are asking anyone with information related to this incident, to call them at 814-898-1641.