(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the old saying goes, if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime; even if it’s only a day in prison.

United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Wednesday that Aliquippa, Pa. resident Lee Ann Benninghoff, 45, has been sentenced to one day of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for bank fraud and conspiracy charges.

According to a release, Benninghoff used her position as the owner and operator of a pair of realty businesses and connections in real estate financing to submit fraudulent gift letters to support mortgage loan applications while conspiring with others in the industry.

Those gift letters did not contain the source of those funds and the purpose they were to be used for.

Benninghoff ran this scheme from February 2014 to March 2017 as the owner and operator of Complete Escrow and Bella Casa Realty.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert S. Cessar on behalf of the government and was investigated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Secret Service.