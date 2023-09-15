(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County Jail inmate is accused of stabbing two jail employees with a pencil.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Xavier Guadarrama, 21, of Jamestown, NY, allegedly stabbed two county jail workers around 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Guadarrama was incarcerated at the jail prior to the incident, and was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Program on two counts of attempted assault in the second degree for the Sept. 11 stabbings.

He is currently being held at the Chautauqua County Jail on a separate pending case.