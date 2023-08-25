We’re still working to get more information about a fatal crash outside the Kings Rook Club in downtown Erie earlier this month.

June Mathias, 31, was hit by a car in the 1900 block of Peach Street on Saturday, August 12. After the incident, the driver stepped out of the car and police say a fight ensued.

The driver was left in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

About one week after the incident, the Erie County Coroner confirmed Mathias passed away. Erie Police are investigating this accident.