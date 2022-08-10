Several weeks after a shooting in the City of Erie, authorities are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old.

Erie Police arrested a 13-year-old after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that took place in July. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wayne Street in Erie on July 16.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh where they later died. Previously, the 13-year-old suspect faced aggravated assault charges.

The Erie County District Attorney said this is a pending investigation and these charges could change.