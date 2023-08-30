The investigation continues into a fatal crash outside an Erie nightclub.

June Mathis, 31, was fatally hit by a car in the 1900 block of Peach Street on Saturday, Aug. 12, outside of Kings Rook Club in downtown Erie.

Police said a fight ensued after the driver stepped out of the vehicle following the incident. The driver was left in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said he is waiting on the Erie County District Attorney’s Office for more information in naming the suspect.

We have reached out to the DA’s office. At this time, we have received no additional information.