Investigators have released new information about the suspect and vehicle allegedly involved in a bank robbery Monday.

Below is a surveillance photo of the man and car police are trying to find.

He’s described as a black man who was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, black pants, black and white sneakers and a white mask.

Millcreek police said investigators are still reviewing the video as they try to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

The robbery happened late Monday morning at the Citizens Bank inside the Yorktown Center Giant Wagle.

The suspect gave the teller a note and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.