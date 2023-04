An Erie man has reported multiple items were stolen and damaged from his place of business on April 12.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the incident happened at 1:38 p.m. on Millfair Road in Fairview Township.

The items stolen were:

STIHL chainsaw with black sabre cutting bar – valued at $500

Gas can with 5 gallons of fuel – valued at $40

Kobalt axe – valued at $40

A damaged lock was also reported. Police are investigating the situation.