A doctor in Jamestown, New York, has been charged with illegally having sex with a patient in his care while acting as the victim’s healthcare provider.

Those charges have been made against 36-year-old Oludotun Adegoke as part of what police call an ongoing investigation. Adegoke is also facing charges of sexual abuse and rape.

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday, March 31. The alleged incident occurred on March 14th.

No court date has been set for the suspect to appear in court.