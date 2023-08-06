(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown man is in custody after a fight involving a knife at a Jamestown restaurant Friday night.

According to Jamestown Police, officers were called to the Cherry Lounge in the City of Jamestown just after 9 p.m. for a fight involving a weapon.

By the time officers arrived, patrons at the restaurant had already pinned James Caloren, 41, to the floor while he was still holding a knife and threatening officers with it.

One officer sustained a minor cut to his hand when they attempted to disarm and place Caloren into custody.

Caloren is now being held in the Jamestown city jail pending arraignment on charges including second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and third degree criminal possession of a weapon.