(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown man is in jail after leading Jamestown City Police on a brief chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a single-car crash.

According to City of Jamestown Police, officers were first called out to a business on the city’s east side Wednesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 2:15. About an hour later, officers reported the vehicle had been returned to the business in the parking lot.

Police said as they were approaching the vehicle, the operator fled through the parking lot, down a small embankment and fled at a high rate of speed on E. 2nd Street kicking off a short pursuit.

Not long after the pursuit was called off, police said the same car was in a single-car crash in the Town of Poland, NY with the driver fleeing on foot into a nearby garage before being found by the Jamestown Police K-9 Unit.

He’s now facing multiple charges including grand larceny, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving with additional charges possible through the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.

City of Jamestown Police were assisted by the Town of Ellicott Police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.