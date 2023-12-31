(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown, NY resident is behind bars after leading police on a brief chase that left one person injured.

Jamestown Police said while out on patrol on the morning of Dec. 27 on the city’s west side when they saw a red sedan driving at a high rate of speed make numerous evasive turns, ignoring a stop sign and initiating a traffic stop.

A brief chase ensued after the driver refused to stop and ignored another stop sign causing another car to strike a nearby fence and house before continuing to lead police on a brief chase.

Soon after, the driver stopped the car in front of a residence on the city’s south side before taking off on foot and being apprehended by police.

The driver has since been identified as Daniel Garcia, 53, of Jamestown, NY.

He’s since been charged with nine counts of failing to stop at a stop sign, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speed not reasonable and prudent, resisting arrest, DWAI and unlawfully fleeing in a motor vehicle.