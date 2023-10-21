(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown, NY man is behind bars after leading police on a chase across Chautauqua County Wednesday night.

After observing a traffic violation and attempting to stop the driver on Oct. 18 around 9:12 p.m., Jamestown Police said the driver failed to comply and lead officers on a car chase through the City of Jamestown all the way through the Town of Ellicott, NY.

After the driver finally came to a stop and was identified, officers learned he had outstanding felony warrants out of the Town of Ellicott.

The driver initially refused to exit the vehicle after stopping, he eventually surrendered to officers without further incident with officers locating a small quantity of methamphetamine after taking him into custody.

The driver has since been charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of controlled substance along with numerous traffic tickets and is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.