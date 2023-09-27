(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown, NY man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered over 21 grams of narcotics along with materials for distribution.

According to Jamestown Police, authorities from multiple Chautauqua County law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Pullman St. at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 27 after investigating narcotic sales at the residence.

That search uncovered over 15.8 grams of cocaine, 5.6 grams of fentanyl, suboxone, metal knuckles, scales, packaging materials and $1,292 in cash. A minor was also reportedly inside the residence at the time of the search.

A 41-year-old Jamestown man has since been charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance along with criminally using drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon and is being held pending arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.

Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown and Sheriff K-9 Units, Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team and Dunkirk Police Department executed the search warrant.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip line at 716-483-8477 (TIPS), the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department Tip line at 716-664-2420 or the Dunkirk Police Department tip line at 716-363-0313.