(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Police in Jamestown, NY have arrested a man they said was tampering with numerous power poles along the city’s east side throughout the week.

According to Jamestown Police, multiple reports came in over the course of the week of a man seen tampering with power poles resulting in damage throughout the city’s east side.

Though video evidence and eyewitness accounts, police located, identify and arrest a male suspect on Thursday, Oct. 26.

He’s now facing felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment charges along with larceny and being held pending arraignment in the city jail.