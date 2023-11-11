(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown, NY man was arrested this week after police said he allegedly caused $1,600 at a local shelter then walked into the police station the next to file a complaint.

According to City of Jamestown Police, officers were called out to the Ucan City Mission in downtown Jamestown on Thursday, Nov., 8 at 9:04 p.m. for a criminal mischief complaint.

Once officers arrived, they observed a broken window along with several security cameras totalling $1,600 in damage they said was caused by the same person who they received the complaint about.

The next evening, the same suspect walked into the Jamestown Police Department lobby to file a complaint over the Ucan City Mission not letting him in and was arrested.

After placing him under arrest, officers also found he was is possession of a handgun that was reported missing out of Erie County, NY.

He’s since been charged with felony criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and is being held pending arraignment.